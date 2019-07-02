North Carolina man charged with armed robbery in Morgantown found dead in jail cell

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A North Carolina man who was charged with armed robbery after a juvenile girl was struck with a bullet at a Morgantown motel on Wednesday was found dead in his jail cell on Sunday, according to the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety (DMAPS).

DMAPS officials said Janson Davenport, 21, of Greenville, North Carolina was found unresponsive in his cell at North Central Regional Jail on Sunday, June 30 at approximately 9 p.m.

Officials said life-saving procedures were followed, however Doddridge County EMS arrived and pronounced Davenport dead at approximately 10 p.m.

Officials said the death is being investigated internally as well as by the West Virginia State Police. No foul play was suspected and Davenport’s body has been transported to the medical examiner as per agency policy, according to DMAPS officials.