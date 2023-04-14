Clarksburg, W.Va.— North Marion faces Williamstown at RCB for the McDonalds Classic. The Jackets manage to take a 6-0 lead in the first inning, but in the bottom of the second the Huskies will catch back up.

In the bottom of the fourth Williamstown has the lead again at 10-7, but the Huskies will add 6 to the board to make it 13-10.

In the bottom of the sixth it is tied back up at 13-13. An RBI single from Landon Adams will be the final point on the board, which gave North Marion the win. The final was 14-13 Huskies.