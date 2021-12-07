North Marion’s Abby Masters signs with West Liberty T&F

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion’s Abby Masters signed to continue her track and field career at West Liberty University.

Masters was a huge part of the Huskies’ state runner up finish at the state track and field meet last Spring.

Masters anchored the 4×200 relay team that finished in first place. She also posted a second place finish in the 4×400 relay and the 200 meter dash and placed third in the 100m.

At West Liberty, Masters plans to run sprints and relays.

The main factor that went into her decision to choose WLU was the academics.

“Not just athletics but mostly academics. This is what I’ve always told everybody. After athletics is over with you’re going to have academics. You need to get your major and everything so you can have the next four years of your life and your degree and doing what you need to do to make money and stuff. So I chose the best academics that I felt were for me,” Masters said.

Masters still has one final season with the Huskies before heading off to West Liberty. She hopes to take home a North Marion state title in the Spring.

