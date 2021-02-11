North View townhouses and additional land sold at Thursday morning auction

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction and Realty Service held a real estate auction at the Harrison County Courthouse Thursday morning.

In total, six townhomes and two-and-a-half acres of land near 12th Street in the North View area of Clarksburg sold to Freshly Built properties for $170,000. The units are currently incomplete due to some interruptions and will need some work before they are livable, but they offer three bedrooms and two and a half baths with plenty of space.

Additionally, 118 acres of adjacent land was purchased by Bo Henderson for $95,000. As of now, there are no immediate plans for the land. In total, eight registered local bidders took part in the auction.

