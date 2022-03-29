CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame’s Christopher Schumacher signed to continue his swim career at Davis and Elkins on Tuesday.

The Fighting Irish swimmer competed in the state meet in all four years of his high school career.

Most recently, in this past year’s state swim meet, Schumacher competed in the “B” finals in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Schumacher has been around the sport of swimming since a young age and feels he is ready to swim at the collegiate level.

He’s most excited to join the Senators family.



“I grew up at Notre Dame pretty much my whole life. I’ve always liked that family-aspect behind it and I felt like when I walked into Davis and Elkins it had that. Everybody just welcomed me in with open arms. Just having that family environment with people genuinely wanting to care about me and help me succeed, it just felt like the right place for me,” Schumacher said.

Being a part of a small, close-knit team was important to Schumacher who gets to continue his athletic and academic career at Davis and Elkins.





