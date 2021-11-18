Notre Dame’s Gene Hutchinson makes it official, signs with WV Wesleyan baseball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame’s Gene Hutchinson signed with the West Virginia Wesleyan baseball program.

The All-State honorable mention pitcher and infielder suffered through injury but still turned around and had a successful season with the Irish in the Spring.

Hutchinson said he likes the family atmosphere at Wesleyan and also the team’s mutual determination to win.

Hutchinson is looked at for multiple positions including pitching and third base but said he will play anywhere he’s needed for the Bobcats.

He talked about the multiple reasons why he chose Wesleyan.

“There were a lot of things that went into my decision and Wesleyan covered a lot of them. But I would say the main things were first off, it just feels like home. It’s an environment like the school here at Notre Dame. It really just feels like home. Also through the very beginning they were with me. They recruited me, they were the first school to recruit me and even after my surgery they were still with me so that’s why,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson has one final season with the Irish on the diamond before heading off to Buckhannon.

