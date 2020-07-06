Nursing at Fairmont State University ranked in top 50 in the country

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University’s nursing program has been recognized with a top 50 ranking according to Study.com.

The university’s program was ranked 48th in the country. The university’s education programs were also among the top 25 in rankings by the same website.

Study.com’s rankings are unique in that they emphasize the accessibility, affordability and quality of education. A variety of other factors are also included in the rankings, including general statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.

Associate Dean for the School of Nursing Laura Clayton said their emphasis on real life experience has lead to more successful careers for nursing students at the university.

“We want to continue to be a leader, and continue to improve the health of our area, and through our global community,” said Clayton. “We do that through the service we provide to the area, and through educating future nurses that are going to take care of me and you.”

Fairmont State offers a traditional ASN program, LPN to ASN program, and a RN to BSN program. The ASN programs are nationally accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) and the WV Board of Nursing. The RN to BSN program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). The School of Nursing also offers a School Nurse Certification, accredited by the WV Department of Education.

“These programs allow us to work with them side by side as our colleagues. We’re proud of them, we’re proud of our clinical agencies, and I have an awesome faculty I get to work with,” Clayton said. “Its those dedicated educators that ensure that each students will see success as a healthcare provider, and rankings like this let our programs get more attraction to them by future students at the university.”

The list of rankings can be found at www.study.com/resources/nursing-schools.

For more information on nursing programs at Fairmont State University you can visit its website.