Nutter Fort auto stop hosts reopening after fire damage repairs

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County essential business has reopened its doors after being closed for almost a year due to fire damage.

Advance Auto Parts in Nutter Fort held its soft reopening Thursday. The auto parts store has been closed and undergoing extensive renovations since it caught fire last year. The store now has an expanded inventory, with a huge selection of additional parts.

Managers explained that it was very important to open up as soon as possible to help people maintain and fix their vehicles.

“As you can see there is a lot of people coming in that have needs to be able to get to and from the doctor, to keep the vehicles on the road and to keep the public moving,” District Manager, Gene Davis explained. “We are an essential business and we’re servicing a lot of emergency vehicles, a lot of police, National Guard and different ones that are helping us get through this time.”

Advance Auto will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.