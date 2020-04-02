Live Now
WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Jim Justice’s Thursday COVID-19 update scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Nutter Fort auto stop hosts reopening after fire damage repairs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County essential business has reopened its doors after being closed for almost a year due to fire damage.

Advance Auto Parts in Nutter Fort held its soft reopening Thursday. The auto parts store has been closed and undergoing extensive renovations since it caught fire last year. The store now has an expanded inventory, with a huge selection of additional parts.

Managers explained that it was very important to open up as soon as possible to help people maintain and fix their vehicles.

“As you can see there is a lot of people coming in that have needs to be able to get to and from the doctor, to keep the vehicles on the road and to keep the public moving,” District Manager, Gene Davis explained. “We are an essential business and we’re servicing a lot of emergency vehicles, a lot of police, National Guard and different ones that are helping us get through this time.”

Advance Auto will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories