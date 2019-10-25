Nutter Fort decorates pumpkins to raise money for 4th grade class trip

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Students at Nutter Fort Elementary are showing their Halloween spirit this week.

The school is holding its first ever Halloween pumpkin decorating contest to help raise money for the fourth grade class trip.

Each teacher submitted a decorated pumpkin and students get to vote on their favorite each morning as they come to school, by placing spare change or cash in the designated jars.

Teachers also asked for the students input on how to design their pumpkin.

“I’m just very appreciative to all the teachers who participated and the students who came in every day looking forward to this so I think it’s a success,” fourth grade teacher Melissa Nelson said.

The money raised from this contest will help send the fourth grade class on a trip to Pittsburgh to see the Pirates play at PNC Park on May 21, where students will also get a chance to go out on the field.