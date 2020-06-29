Ny’a, R&B artist and wife of former WVU running back named MTV-USA’s ‘Artist of the Month’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Multiple award-winning R&B artist, Ny’a who is also the wife of former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon has been named as artist of the month by MTV-USA.

Her latest single “We are Strong” was released on June 15, 2020. After seeing the murder of Ahmaud Arbery she says it’s what inspired her to create the single.

Ny’a said it bothered her to watch the footage of Arbery’s murder and wondered, ‘what if it were one of her sons’, how would she survive seeing her child being killed in the street?

“I could not imagine but I said we’re strong, we have gone through a lot, we been through a lot, and I think we can get through this to,” Ny’a explained.

Since the start of the outbreak recording studios have been shut down and when Ny’a went to go record her new single, she stated it was her first time going out into the studio since the outbreak. She mentioned recording this single was something that needed to be done, it was a song that needed to be heard.

“We got to stand firm, we got to be strong,” described Ny’a. “We cannot get down, it is depressing, all those things that are negative, but we had to pull some type of positive together from it and I think that’s what’s going on right now.”

The single has had nothing but positive feedback according to the artist, listeners said it made them feel inspired even though times are tough.

Ny’a said what she wants people to get out of the song is, “no matter what your situation is God has given you strength you have not even touched yet”.

“You can pull from strength and together as you see now our white brothers and sisters are with us, across the world there with us, everybody is paying attention and that is strength,” Ny’a goes on to say. Their strength in numbers and there is strength in identifying who you are and what you can do when things are not good.”

“We Are Strong” will be used as a unity song for what is going on in the world. Ny’a single is out on all digital platforms.