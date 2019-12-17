Officials attend cybersecurity training ahead of elections

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The West Virginia State Auditor’s office in Clarksburg hosted officials from around the state on Tuesday for new cybersecurity training.

New software is being put into place from December to January to make things safer just in time for a big upcoming event.

“Security is always the big topic when it comes to elections, and just easier reporting for the staff so that statewide, all of the reporting will be the same,” said Preston County clerk Linda Huggins.

Clerks from all over north central West Virginia were present for this training.