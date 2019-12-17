Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Officials attend cybersecurity training ahead of elections

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The West Virginia State Auditor’s office in Clarksburg hosted officials from around the state on Tuesday for new cybersecurity training.

New software is being put into place from December to January to make things safer just in time for a big upcoming event.

“Security is always the big topic when it comes to elections, and just easier reporting for the staff so that statewide, all of the reporting will be the same,” said Preston County clerk Linda Huggins.

Clerks from all over north central West Virginia were present for this training.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Nominate a remarkable women
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories