Officials consider changes at small-impoundment fisheries in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Officials with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources are considering improvements at the state’s small-impoundment fisheries.

Mark Scott is the Division of Natural Resources’ assistant chief in charge of fisheries and he says officials want to give those who fish the impoundments a better experience.

Scott tells the Charleston Gazette-Mail that biologists have been attempting to create better fish habitats by dropping trees in some waterways. Biologists have also tried increasing available food to produce larger fish. In the state’s northern counties, biologists are finishing a study to find out why some waters hold larger bluegills than others. Scott says results could lead to more regulations to produce more and bigger panfish.

Scott says agency biologists meet regularly to consider management options and he expects this year’s meeting to yield some new approaches.

