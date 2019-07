Officials respond to a call just after 7 a.m. Friday after receiving information that an unidentified body was in the Elk Creek in Clarksburg.

Interim Clarksburg Police Chief Jason Snider said that crews were working to get the body out of the water.

The Clarksburg Police Department and the Clarksburg Fire Department responded to the scene.

Officials said more information would be available after the body is retrieved. Stay with 12 News for more updates.