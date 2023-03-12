CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Oglebay will be hosting a Celtic weekend event full of food, music, contests and more for St. Patrick’s Day.

Being held from March 17- 19 at 465 Lodge Drive, Wheeling, W.Va., guests of the “Gathering of the Clans” event will get to enjoy a number of different activities.

For the first time, the event will be including Irish Road Bowling, where “competing teams roll their way through the park to the finish line in this age-old tradition that roots back to the 1600s,” according to Oglebay. Pre-registration is required and limited spots are available.

There will also be Highland Games, where “individuals and groups can participate or watch as men and women exhibit their skills in five different events such as caber tossing, stone throwing or sheaf tossing.” Athletes should remember to register, although space is limited.

A Leprechaun Test will have contestants trying to look the most like a leprechaun, while a Gentleman’s Beard Competition will have men’s beards “judged on volume, style and creativity.”

Beyond these activities will be a buffet of Celtic food at the Great Hall (Camp Russel), and throughout their stay, guests will also get to enjoy the music of Dee & Paddy, Faire May and Low King.

Packages for the event can be purchased here.

Weekend Schedule of Events

Events take place at the Great Hall (Camp Russel) unless noted otherwise.

Friday, March 17

6 p.m. | Pot o’ Gold Treasure Hunt, Wilson Lodge

7 – 10 p.m. | Live Music: Dee and Paddy, Hickman Lounge

Saturday, March 18

8 – 10:30 a.m. | Top o’ the Mornin’ Breakfast Buffet (package inclusion), Ihlenfeld Dining Room

11 a.m. | Pot-o-Gold Treasure Hunt, Wilson Lodge

11 a.m. | Athlete check-in at Great Hall (pre-registration required)

1 – 3 p.m. | Irish Santa Meet & Greet

Noon | Celtic Spirit Highland Dancers

Noon – 3 p.m. | Live Music: Dee & Paddy

Noon – 4 p.m. | Opening Ceremonies for Highland Games at Great Hall

Noon – 6 p.m. | Beer Garden

Noon – 6 p.m. | Food Concessions featuring Irish traditions

1 p.m. | Character Meet & Greet with Merida from Disney’s Brave movie

2:30 p.m. | Celtic Spirit Highland Dancers

3 – 5 p.m. | Live Music: Low Kings (Celtic Rock)

3 – 6 p.m. | Irish Folk Band: Faire May

4 p.m. | Highland Game Award Ceremonies followed by a celebration of Celtic music and dance including food and drink

7 – 10 p.m. | Live Music: Faire May, Hickman Lounge