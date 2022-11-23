WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – West Liberty University (WLU) will be the host to an executive from Google as it holds its commencement ceremony this December.

Arlene Brantley

Google Strategic account executive and WLU Board of Governors member, Arlene Brantley, is slated to speak at the WLU Fall Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. in the Academic, Sports and Recreation Complex, talking about change and its role in personal growth.

A resident of Atalanta, Ga., Brantley has spent most of her career in the some of the biggest companies in America, such as Microsoft and IBM alongside her time at Google.

While the doors are set to open at 9:30 a.m., those who cannot attend can view a live stream of the commencement on Topper Station or on Topper Station’s YouTube and Facebook.