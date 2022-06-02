CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As part of their wider investment efforts, USDA Secretary Vilsack announced that USDA Rural Development will provide a $5,200,000 Business and Industry Loan Guarantee to Fort Henry, LLC. in West Virginia.

“The economic success of rural America has long been the bedrock of our Nation’s economy as a whole,” Vilsack said. “Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA is prioritizing investment in jobs, businesses, and entrepreneurial opportunities in rural America. The investments we’re announcing today demonstrate how USDA remains committed to helping people in rural America create new and better market opportunities for our country.”

Fort Henry, LLC. will use the $5,200,000 loan to restore the historic Fort Henry building, in Wheeling.

The funds, in partnership with lender, Main Street Bank, will be used to renovate half of the first, third, and fourth floors of the Fort Henry building. The project will also receive an additional $1,896,888 from the building owner.

After renovations, the building will become the home for four businesses.

“I’m thrilled USDA Rural Development was able to partner with local stakeholders to ensure the Fort Henry Building, a part of the Wheeling community for more than 170 years, will continue to play a significant role in the city’s economic future,” said Rural Development State Director for West Virginia, Ryan Thorn, “We are advocates for, investors in, and partners to rural communities and rural businesses across the state. This investment highlights USDA Rural Development’s role in strengthening our communities and providing new opportunities in an effort to create a more economically diverse and resilient West Virginia.”

For more information on the Business and Industry (B&I) Loan Guarantee Program, contact West Virginia State Director Ryan Thorn at 304-284-4861.