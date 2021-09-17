West Liberty University prepares for Hispanic Heritage Month

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — From Sept. 18 to Oct. 15, West Liberty University will be observing Hispanic Heritage Month as a part of their Campus and Community Diversity Committee outreach.

Various events are planned to take place over the course of the month. WLU’s Elbin Library will offer a book display that highlights Spanish and Hispanic literature and will host a visit from West Liberty Elementary’s K-2 classes that will take place on Sept. 21.

Students from the WLU College of Education will assist as Dr. Felipe Rojas, associate professor of Spanish in WLU’s Department of Humanities, will read stories and share colorful flags with the elementary school visitors. Grades 3-5 will then join on Oct. 7 to take part in a program introducing Hispanic culture.

Annalise Murphy, a student from New Cumberland, W.Va., greets Associate Professor of Spanish Felipé Rojas prior to class

“Every day of the month I will be unveiling an important Hispanic figure for both the English and Spanish-speaking world. There will be information about each person on the picture display and there is a poster with helpful terms,” Dr. Rojas said.

Later on, the Sodexo Marketplace will serve the campus community a Spanish/Hispanic dinner.

“We also hope to have pop-up activities that develop over the month and we look forward to seeing lots of staff, faculty and our students participate,” he said.

More information can be found on the WLU website.