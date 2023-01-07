WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – West Liberty University (WLU) has found its new dean of University Library and Learning Resources.

According to a release from WLU, joining the university from Doane University in Crete, Nebraska, where he served as library director, Roger Getz began his new role at WLU’s Elbin Library just a few weeks ago.

Roger Getz, WLU dean of University Library and Learning Resources (WLU Photo)

“West Liberty University looks forward to the presence of a library dean who offers many advantages for our faculty and will strengthen our student experience. I welcome Roger to campus,” said Dr. Cathy Monteroso, interim WLU President.

Born in Fredericksburg, Pennsylvania, Getz received his Master of Library Science degree at Pennsylvania’s Clarion University. He expressed his willingness to face the challenge of his role as well as his desire for teamwork.

“I’m very excited to be a part of WLU. I know I’ll enjoy working with the library staff as we strive to make a more user-friendly experience for our faculty, staff and students,” Getz said.

Elbin Library houses WLU’s campus archives and the Henry Lash Sheet Music Collection along with more than 200,000 volumes, e-books, e-journals and more.