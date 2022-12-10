WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – West Liberty University (WLU) graduates pushed through the December weather to celebrate their Fall Commencement Saturday.

160 WLU graduates gathered in the Academic, Sports and Recreation Complex (ASRC) at 11 a.m. and were welcomed by Dr. W. Franklin Evans, WLU President, followed by Interim Provost Dr. Cathy Monteroso introducing the special guests.

After Board of Governor member and alumnus David McKinley gave comments, student speaker Austin Pyles, delivered his commencement speech.

“I would like to take a moment to recognize the outstanding professors that have helped us to have the honor of sitting in these seats today, because without these instructors, we would not have made it this far. Thank you all very much and please keep up the great work,” Pyles said.

Then came the keynote speaker, Arlene Brantley, who delivered her commencement speech. She congratulated the class of 2022 for their perseverance in dealing with the pandemic, concluding with the words of Marianne Williamson, “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.” After the student honors announcements, Brantley received an honorary master’s degree from President Evans.

Degrees were then conferred on all graduates, before concluding with 2021 Alumnus Jonathan Howard delivering greetings from the Office of Alumni Affairs.

The reception was held in the Bear’s Den.

Replays of the commencement ceremonies can be found at topperstation.com.