Oil and gas property taxes to provide $123 million to county governments

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Property taxes on oil and natural gas production will provide county governments in West Virginia with more than $123 million for local school systems and community services in 2019.

The West Virginia Division of Tax and Revenue reported an increase of nearly 40 percent, or $34.8 million, over the 2018 fiscal year.

“Those counties where natural gas and oil production is occurring have received hundreds of millions of dollars in the way of property tax receipts over the past several years,” said Anne Blankenship, Executive Director of the West Virginia Oil & Natural Gas Association (WVONGA). “Although the amount of property taxes may fluctuate year over year due to many factors including commodity prices, West Virginia’s producing counties continue to receive significant funds generated from the development of our oil and gas resources.”

These are the top five counties generating the largest oil and gas property taxes in 2019:

Doddridge – $26.6 million, an increase of 65 percent.

Tyler – $19.6 million, an increase of 98 percent.

Ritchie – $15 million, an increase of 69 percent.

Wetzel $14.5 million, an increase of 18 percent.

Marshall $11.7 million, an increase of 35 percent.

Other counties showing growth include Ohio, with $7.3 million and an increase of 33 percent; Brooke, with $3.8 million and an increase of 59 percent; and Monongalia with $1.5 million and an increase of 83 percent.

“Increased property tax receipts are leading to significant enhancements in the schools and education systems of our gas and oil producing counties while also helping fund critical county government operations,” said Blankenship.

Oil and natural gas property tax assessments are based on the production and pricing of the resources from the tax year two years prior. Property tax assessments for 2019 are based on the production and pricing levels which were realized in 2017. To access the list of 2019 county oil and gas property tax information, click here.