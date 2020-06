MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will be opening a store at the Morgantown Mall soon.

The store is still under construction and there is not a set date posted for when it will be open, only a “coming soon” sign. Ollie’s is a chain of discount stores, originally from Pennsylvania which sells a variety of products like toys, food and clothing.

Ollie’s will be an anchor store, meaning it will be one of the big retailers at the mall alongside Dunham’s and J.C. Penny.