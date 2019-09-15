On Eagles’ Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship hosts annual fundraiser

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Eagles’ Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship in Fairmont hosted its annual jamboree to fundraise for ongoing programs.

The nonprofit hosts fundraisers like this to help kids with disabilities who can’t afford regular riding programs, the chance to experience the fun.

“We normally raise about $20,000 and our goal this year is $25,000. All of this money is going to go towards scholarships, new saddle equipment, anything that can help our riders,” said Stephanie Vanglider, AmeriCorps Vista.

On Eagles’ wings specializes in therapeutic riding sessions, working with kids who benefit from the animal interaction.