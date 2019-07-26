One person transported to area hospital after auto-pedestrian accident

Fairmont, W.Va. – Marion County 911 told 12 News one person was transported to an area hospital after an auto-pedestrian accident Thursday evening.

Witnesses said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the parking area of the Woodland Apartment complex on Airport Road. White Hall Police, and the Marion County Sheriff, along with the the Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Marion County EMS all responded to the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time. Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.