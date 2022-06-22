BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Rotary Club hosted a “One Shot Helps Them All” fundraiser event with a hole-in-one challenge for a $10,000 grand prize at the Bridgeport Country Club on Tuesday.

The fundraiser event is to help raise money to build an all-inclusive playground next to The Bridge Sporting Complex.

proposed plans for the new all inclusive playground. (WBOY Image.)

proposed plans for the new all inclusive playground. (WBOY Image.)

“We are raising it for the all-inclusive playground, which is being built here in the community, so it brings special needs children and typical kids together a place common where they can enjoy one another,” said Bridgeport Rotary Club President Bradley Ford.

This event brought in more than 50 golfers who attempted 135 yards.

golfers trying the 135 yard hole-in-one (WBOY Image)

Attempting the putting event and being so close. (WBOY Image.)

Golfing (WBOY Image.)

Measuring the closest ball to the hole. (WBOY Image.)

Golfers trying the challenge. (WBOY Image.)

Golfers trying the challenge. (WBOY Image.)

Golfers trying the challenge. (WBOY Image.)

Golfers trying the challenge. (WBOY Image.)

Conner himself in the middle.

Everyone who made a donation would be given two shots for the Hole-in-One Challenge $10,000 prize.

Additionally, they had Conner’s Putting Challenge for a $200 cash prize, live music, food and beverages.

The Bridgeport Rotary Club was able to raise more than $7,000 toward the all-inclusive playground.

To find out more information or to make a donation to the all-inclusive playground go over to the Bridgeport Rotary Club website here.