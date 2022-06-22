BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Rotary Club hosted a “One Shot Helps Them All” fundraiser event with a hole-in-one challenge for a $10,000 grand prize at the Bridgeport Country Club on Tuesday.
The fundraiser event is to help raise money to build an all-inclusive playground next to The Bridge Sporting Complex.
“We are raising it for the all-inclusive playground, which is being built here in the community, so it brings special needs children and typical kids together a place common where they can enjoy one another,” said Bridgeport Rotary Club President Bradley Ford.
This event brought in more than 50 golfers who attempted 135 yards.
Everyone who made a donation would be given two shots for the Hole-in-One Challenge $10,000 prize.
Additionally, they had Conner’s Putting Challenge for a $200 cash prize, live music, food and beverages.
The Bridgeport Rotary Club was able to raise more than $7,000 toward the all-inclusive playground.
To find out more information or to make a donation to the all-inclusive playground go over to the Bridgeport Rotary Club website here.