One WVU football player tests positive for COVID-19

Student-athletes on the West Virginia football team are making their way back to Morgantown for involuntary workouts beginning on Monday — but one Mountaineer will have to wait an extra 14 days before he joins his squad after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from WVU Athletics, the student-athlete was the only positive detected so far, however contract tracing procedures were inititated to identify any additional individuals who may have been exposed.

Both the student-athlete who tested positive as well as those who were identified through contact tracing are mandated to self-quarantine.

Voluntary workouts for those Mountaineer student-athletes did begin today upon a negative test result 72 hours prior to entering team facilities.

