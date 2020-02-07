Operation Welcome Home and WVU Medicine partner up to provide job opportunities for veterans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Operation Welcome Home (OWH) is a nonprofit that helps veterans and their families find employment and that is exactly what they did with their general interview sessions with WVU Medicine.

On Thursday, for three hours, veterans had the opportunity to stop by OWH where they could meet with Tyler Lane, the program manager, to make sure their resumes were right and to talk about interviewing strategies and goals. Then they got the chance to be interviewed by a WVU Medicine human resources recruiter.

“Being able to sit down one-on-one with the hiring recruiter before they actually call in for the specific interviews is very beneficial for the veterans because it gives them the opportunity to know a recruiter, somebody who will be on their side, who will help them get their foot in the door with a very well known organization in our area,” Lane said.

Participants submit their applications for job openings online and when that hiring team needs to know about the applicant, they contact the recruiter who interviewed the veterans.

Lane, a veteran, said it was very kind of WVU Medicine to offer this service to veterans whenever OWH asks for their help.

“I think it’s wonderful when people in the community are willing to give that veteran or other veterans a headstart, essentially to acknowledge the sacrifices and give them a little into working with the company,” Lane said.

She encouraged other companies who have an interest in helping veterans to get in touch with OWH for general or open interviews. Lane said they would be more than happy to facilitate that relationship.

The interview session is one of the many ways OWH helps veterans, next week on Feb. 11 they will be teaming up with Mountaineer Food Bank to provide free food to veterans.