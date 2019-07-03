Operation Welcome Home holds annual clean up day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Wednesday, Operation Welcome Home held its annual clean up day in Morgantown.

Fifteen volunteers from Clear Mountain bank, Prime Lending and Veterans Affairs took part. They helped spruce up the space at Mylan Park by pulling weeds, weed eating and trimming bushes.

Volunteers also deep cleaned and organized the inside space.

“It’s just amazing that people would be able to take that time off from work on a day and just give back to a non-profit that relies on volunteer and good works of our community,” said Brett Simpson, CEO of Operation Welcome Home.

Operation Welcome Home is a job placement organization dedicated to helping veterans and their families overcome barriers to employment.