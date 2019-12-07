Operation Welcome Home receives surprise donation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Operation Welcome Home held its annual Holiday Social and Recognition Celebration in Morgantown Friday evening.

The 7th annual celebration was an opportunity for officials from Operation Welcome Home to recognize those who have lent a helping hand to the veteran community throughout the year.

“It’s a very difficult transition to make to move from active duty or even the guard to the civilian workforce and we’re here to help make that transition easier. Our staff is veterans, I’m a disabled, retired veteran myself and I know just from personal experience about making that transition,” said Brett Simpson, Operation Welcome Home CEO.

Following the ceremony, First Energy made a surprise donation of $10,000 to help Operation Welcome Home continue their work throughout the community.

“Operation Welcome Home does so much in this community, we just wanted to find a way to honor them and we were happy that we found a way to do that,” said Libby Durr, First Energy External Affairs Consultant.

Officials at Operation Welcome Home are dedicated to helping veterans adjust to civilian life post deployment and assist in creating resumes and finding jobs for those who have sacrificed everything for their country.