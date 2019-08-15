PA Man gets federal prison sentence for selling heroin in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, WVa. – A Pennsylvania man received a federal prison sentence, Thursday, on heroin charges, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Chad Juan Neal, 26 of Duquesne, Pa., was sentenced to 22 months in federal prison for heroin distribution.

Neal, who is also known as “CJ,” pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin” and one count of “Distribution of Heroin” in April 2019. Neal admitted to conspiring to distribute heroin in Harrison County and elsewhere from January 2016 to May 2016.

The Greater Harrison Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated Neal’s case. He was arrested in June 2016, with two other Pennsylvania residents, after sheriff’s deputies said the trio sold heroin to undercover operatives. During the arrest, deputies found heroin in the rental car the three were using in Clarksburg.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley handed down Neal’s sentence. He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.