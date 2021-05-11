Pa. State Police looking for missing teenagers

WAYNESBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for two teenagers missing from Greene County.

According to a press release, Noah Mitchell, 17, and Uriah Mitchell, 15, were last seen April 27.

Both boys are missing from New Freeport, Pa.

Noah Mitchell is white and is described as 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown hair.

Uriah Mitchell is white and is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-627-6151.