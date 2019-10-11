PA woman gets federal sentence for selling heroin near a Clarksburg school

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania woman was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison, Friday, for her role in a heroin distribution ring in Harrison County.

Jalisa Hawkins, 30 of Duquesne, Pa., was sentenced to 77 months behind bars U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Jalisa Hawkins

Hawkins, also known as “Ashley,” pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin” and one count of “Distribution of Heroin in Proximity of a Protected Location” in June 2019. Hawkins admitted to distributing heroin, sometimes near Emmanuel Christian School in Clarksburg, from January 2016 to May 2016 in Harrison County and elsewhere.

Hawkins was first arrested, along with two Pennsylvania men, in June 2016. She was arrested again, with another woman, in September 2016.

The Greater Harrison Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley presided over Hawkins sentencing.