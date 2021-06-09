Paint for a Cause benefits YouthBuild North Central West Virginia

ELKINS, W.Va. – A local organization held a “Paint For a Cause” event to raise money in Randolph County, Tuesday evening.

More than a dozen of people came out to paint butterflies to help support YouthBuild North Central West Virginia.

Randolph County Grants Manager Jennifer Griggs explained that federal funding is always changing where they have to apply for a grant every year and they want to have the community support if they do not get the grant.

“We’re doing it for scholarships for YouthBuild alumni,” explained Griggs. “Once someone graduates from YouthBuild and they need some assistance with going to a vocational school or college this fundraiser like this will help pay for those and support YouthBuild graduates.”

Youth Build officials plan to hold the “Paint For a Cause” event once a quarter with different themes.