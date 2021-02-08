Pair of games between WVU hoops and Baylor postponed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that the WVU men’s basketball games with Baylor, scheduled for Feb. 15 and Feb. 18, have been postponed in accordance with the league’s game interruption guidelines.

The postponements are in response to Baylor being unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds, as established by the Big 12 Conference. WVU will work with the Big 12 Conference and the opposing school to reschedule the games, according to a statement.

The Mountaineers were originally scheduled to play at Baylor on Jan. 12, but that game was postponed to Feb. 18 due to a COVID stoppage at WVU. Now, this pair of back-to-back games on the calendar has been delayed again.

During a video conference Monday morning, head coach Bob Huggins said he hadn’t heard an update on the status of these now-postponed games; however, Huggins added that the Big 12 has assured teams that all conference contests will be played.

“We’ve been told that every effort will be made to play all of the league games,” Huggins said.

Currently, the Mountaineers have five more scheduled regular season games. Their final regular season game is set for Feb. 27, and then there’s a two-week gap before the start of the Big 12 tournament on March 10. The conference plans to fill that two-week buffer with rescheduled games.

West Virginia’s next scheduled contest is coming up Tuesday at Texas Tech.