Palatine Park hold movie night to kick off summer events

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Palatine Park is kicking off their summer events series with a movie night at the park Saturday evening.

They will show the family movie Three Amigos. The park encourages those who attend to follow social distancing guidelines so everyone can be safe and enjoy the film. They are having two showings to spread out the numbers of people at the park, one at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Organizers said Saturday night’s showing is a great way to get people outside of the house and enjoy the outdoors after the stay at home order.

“I think it’s just a great opportunity with everything going on again, to get people out of their house,” said County Administrator Kris Cinalli. “We want to thank them for being patient with the government, local levels, all levels. Were very excited, we hope its well attended, and we hope the weather cooperates.”

As the summer events continue they will provide more streaming for events, so the people who don’t feel comfortable in crowds yet can still enjoy.

“I feel some people are still a little bit reluctant, and I think for those folks moving forward, when we get into our music events we will try to have options for them like streaming. That way if they aren’t comfortable, they can watch from home,” said Cinalli. “The movies don’t really work that way, but I think this will be a nice ice breaker to get, 100 people or so, down here.”

Both showings are free admission, and they are first come first serve. The max occupancy is 100 people. They will also try to have cars lined up at the top of the hill. They encourage people attending to ‘BYOS’, bring your own snacks, because there will not be any vendors present.