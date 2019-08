FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Palatine Park hosted “Blues Rendezvous” in the park with lots of blues music for attendees to enjoy.

Dennis McClung Blues Band, Miss Freddye Blues Band, and the Brother Short band entertained the crowd. The Dennis McClung Blues Band asked attendees to bring canned foods to the concert to help Connecting Link a program the helps those in need.

The next event at Palatine Park will be Unity Fest Saturday, August 31, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.