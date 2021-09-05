Palatine Park hosts Palatine Bluegrass Jamboree featuring three bands

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Palatine Park came alive with the sound of bluegrass music on Saturday evening and a few hundred people got to enjoy the show.

They were there for the Palatine Bluegrass Jamboree, which featured three bands: Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers, Hillybilly Gypsys, Five and Dime. County Administrator Kris Cinalli said this is the second to last music event at the park for the year and he was happy to see so many people in attendance.

Crowd watches band performing

“It’s been rough, so you know, as you can see we have another great crowd, you know, people are social distancing pretty well, staying with the groups that they came with, so we’re happy to see people out,” Cinalli said. “And, we just hope we can keep getting these events in safe.”

Cinalli said he was grateful for the three bands for putting on a show for the crowd.

Arranging the schedule with the bands and making sure everyone can enjoy the show safely is not easy, he said, so he was thankful.

Crowd of people at the Palatine Bluegrass Jamboree

“I mean extremely with everything going on, you know,” Cinalli said. “I’ve got a lot of friends in the area to do these shows, and, you know, between COVID and lots of other problems, you know, even putting these things together — I mean, it doesn’t seem like much, but, you know, it’s like a small miracle getting these things in. So, just very excited to have it. All three bands are here, ready to go. We’re going to get this in and it’s just — it’s a beautiful thing.”

Cinalli said he is especially happy to have the musicians perform because of how hard the pandemic has been on the music industry.

He said the county pays performers to play at Palatine Park through funds from hotel, motel and video lottery finds, plus they have sponsors. That’s how they can afford to pay musicians.

Crowd of people at the Palatine Bluegrass Jamboree

This means the county is supporting artists in a time when they need the most help.

“It just — it’s a great feeling,” Cinalli said. “You know, they’re happy. It makes us happy to be able to do it. Like I said, those funds are basically earmarked for things like this, so any kind of tourism entertainment, so we’re just glad to try to bring people into Fairmont and Marion County to experience these kinds of shows.”

The final show of the year, Cinalli said, is Sept. 11. It will, roughly, feature a dozen bands, all from West Virginia.

Cinalli encouraged everyone who can to be in attendance for the final show. He said, as always, it will be free and open to the public.

Crowd of people at the Palatine Bluegrass Jamboree

“Our last event is next weekend, then we take about eight months off,” Cinalli said. “But, it’s been a great year and we’re just happy to see this kind of turnout, people out having a good time.”