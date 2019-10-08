Pallottine Foundation awards grant to West Virginia Wesleyan

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A local college has received a grant to help tackle substance use disorder in West Virginia.

The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon gave $15,000 to West Virginia Wesleyan College to support efforts of the WV Recovers Collaborative.

WV Recovers is a group of Wesleyan faculty and staff who are hoping to tackle the challenges of drug use around the state.

Grant money will be used to help plan future actions for the group.

“It’s the beginning. It’s the beginning efforts where we will identify the problem and we’ll be able to create focus groups, and we’ll be able to bring in some other people to help us work on the problem,” said Dr. Theresa Poling, one of the Wesleyan professors involved in the program.

Poling said the college will host an event in December with the state Office of Drug Control Policy to help determine what steps the group can take next.