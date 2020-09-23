Pampered 4 Paws prepares for Stuff the Truck event to get donations for animal shelters

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Pampered 4 Paws, a business that offers a dog daycare center, grooming, and other services, is holding a ‘Stuff the Truck‘ event on Friday, September 25, with the hopes of collecting items for shelters in Monongalia and Preston counties.

The goal is to have the truck stuffed with food, beds, cleaning supplies, and anything else people can donate for dogs and cats staying the shelters. This is according to Riki Hall, owner of Pampered 4 Paws. Hall said with winter coming; shelters are in serious need of these supplies, so she felt it was important to do her part to help.

“I’m extremely happy,” Hall said. “Usually, I sponsor the Bark in the Park at the Black Bears game, I’ve done that for the last four years. Well because of COVID and baseball is not around I really wanted to team up with something and give something back to the community.”

Winter, Hall said, is not the only problem facing these shelters. A more immediate and serious problem is the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

Many shelters have become overwhelmed due to the pandemic, and she reiterated that anything people can do to mitigate this problem would be helpful.

“Right now there has been a lot of dogs that are returned to the shelters or have been at the shelters because people lost their jobs with COVID and all this stuff,” hall said. “So there’s a lot of dogs that are there and their funding just doesn’t — they’re not able to get as many things as they would want, so this really helps to help them so they’re not having to spend more money on certain supplies, those things would be donated.”

Donated items

Hall said people have been dropping off supplies throughout the week, and she is grateful for them. She said that is an option for all because she understands not everyone will have time to drop off donations on Friday.

She said to keep in mind that the donations will go to two different counties, so people should not feel like there is such a thing as giving too much.

“I don’t think they would say no to anything and I don’t think they would stop too much food,” Hall said. “There is always a need for that and I would say they should be able to give it to certain other shelters. Right now we’re doing shelters for Mon and Preston counties, so it’s both shelters, so we need to be able to stock for both of those right now, that’s the biggest thing.”