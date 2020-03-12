Pantry Plus More starts formal wear clothing drive to donate to middle school students for their spring dance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Community Cooperative (MCC), a branch of Pantry Plus More (PPM), is collecting formal clothing in order to donate them to South Middle School for the spring dance in May.

The drive was started because an eighth grade teacher at the middle school who volunteers at PPM recognized that many students did not have the right attire to attend the dance. The dance is May 8, but the drive ends April 8 in order to make sure that if students can’t find what they need, PPM will have a month to figure something out for them.

“I think just us as humans want to be included,” Krista Mitchell the lead MCC volunteer and PPM board member said. “And when students feel like they can’t be involved in a school activity because they don’t have the resources for the clothing I think that just allows the student for them to feel important and allows them to participate with the friends without being secluded.”

Clothing drive flier

Mitchell explained that the drive will take new and gently used items such as dress socks, pants, shirts, ties and shoes. She said many students are actually adult-sized so adults can donate their clothes as well.

In order to donate, those interested can drop the clothes off at the following places:

Pantry Plus More: 9 Rousch Dr in Westover.

Office Depot: 733 Chestnut Ridge Rd in Morgantown.

Blue and Gold Graphics: 133 Greenbag Road in Morgantown.

Faithful Fostering Foster Closet: 3025 Lucas Dairy Road in Grafton.

Mitchell encourages everyone to donate what they can to help the children. She also explained that those who don’t have formal wear to donate, can donate clothing for all seasons because they are constantly collecting and donating to the communities they serve.