Parkersburg man faces drug charges in Morgantown after drug task force finds large quantities of marijuana, THC when executing search warrant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Parkersburg man faces drug charges after officers executed a search warrant on a home in Morgantown to find large quantities of marijuana and THC.

On May 14, officers with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Arrowwood Dr. in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Joseph Lower

While executing the warrant, task force officers made contact with Joseph Lowers, 19, of Parkersburg, who “made an excited utterance” stating that “all the illegal items in the apartment were his,” task force officers said.

During the search, officers said they found more than 400 grams of marijuana, 125 grams of THC wax, THC cartridges, an “AR pistol,” packaing materials, as well as approximately $22,000 in cash

Lowers has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.