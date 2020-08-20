Pastoral Alliance for Social Justice and Change meets at Mt. Zion Baptist Church

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Pastoral Alliance for Social Justice and Change met at Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Thursday afternoon to discuss a variety of issues but the main focus the message of unity.

Topics up for discussion included policing policies regarding the use of forces, profiling and training. This was the seventh time the group had met, said Pastor Dr. Mark Staples of Mt. Zion, who added that the alliance has pastors from more than a half dozen denominations. Other topics on the agenda included why black lives matter, bridging the gap in the community. The pastors said after the death of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, they wanted to come together as a multi-denominational coalition to make sure that didn’t happen in their own backyard.

Little speaking during Alliance meeting

“It’s to get ahead of the things that are happening around our nation, that they don’t happen here,” Pastor Michael Little of Good Hope Baptist Church said. “And I think that’s the reason that us all pastors came together to begin with. It’s to try to get ahead and confront the wickedness that is not just on the police force, but just around the nation right now, the ugliness that is taking place. I think we have a great coalition of leaders here that are willing to work together to bring this community to one mindset and to love, that’s very important.”

Little is one of the three leading African American pastors in the alliance along with Staples and Pastor Leo Riley of Agape Life Ministries. All three said their conversation on Thursday was a good start to bringing about change. Staples echoed Little’s sentiment and said their hope is too bring about social change through the help of prayer, their faith and dialogue among other things.

Staples speaking during meeting

“We want to bring peace and reconciliation, but we also, as Pastor Riley said, we also want to have accountability for the things that we say and the things that we do,” Staples said.

Retired Reverend Richard Bowyer of Fairmont United Methodist Church filled the alliance in on Fairmont’s policing policies during the meeting and there were still questions left unanswered, like if there is a no-knock policy on the books. A no-knock warrant was used by Louisville Police in the death of Breonna Taylor.

The Alliance is planning on attending the next city council meeting, where they hope to speak and learn more about policing policies in their community. This is important, Bowyer said, because police reform is an issue that brought the Alliance together.

For part of the meeting, City Councilman Barry Bledsoe got up and spoke about his social media post regarding Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris. His post was viewed by many as harmful and disrespectful. He apologized for using a slur to describe her but did not retract his entire statement.

Bledsoe speaking during Alliance meeting

Bledsoe is another reason that the Alliance feels like it needs to take part in city council meetings.

“I think we want to have a counter-voice to what the statement that Councilman Bledsoe gave,” Valerie Gittings of First Baptist Church said. ” There has to be a response to that, there have to be other voices that say that this is not acceptable, these terms cannot be used. This conversation will continue and that’s one inflection point that we have to meet.”

When asked if they forgive Bledsoe, all the pastors affirmed that they do.

“I don’t think that we’re going to keep focused on Bledsoe and the comments,” Bowyer said. “I think that’s been addressed and I think we’re probably clear with that.”

Staples said the fact that Bledsoe chose to accept his invitation to Mt. Zion showed that he was willing to converse and be a part of the healing process.

At the end of the day, all pastors concurred that the journey they are on to unify their community is not a sprint, but a marathon, meaning there is still a lot of work to be done.