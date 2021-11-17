Paulsen’s return to football proves to be major asset to Indians roster

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport football team is proving to be a top team in the state once again and a new name on the Indians’ roster has been making some noise.

While one is used to hearing Aidan Paulsen’s name at a Bridgeport baseball game, but it’s just this season where the name has been used on the football field.

Paulsen isn’t new to the sport, just to the sport at the high school level.

“I played all the way from my first year of flag football. So that was back to when I was like four or five and I played all the way until eighth grade. Then after eighth grade I wanted to take a year off and I ended up not coming back my sophomore and junior year and then senior year I said alright I can’t skip out this year. I’m coming back,” Paulsen said.

Paulsen was happy to return to football especially in his last go-around of his high school days.

“I really regretted taking those three years off of football. Football is one of my favorite sports, it’s up there with baseball,” Paulsen said.

And what a return he’s made.

Paulsen is apart of yet another successful Bridgeport football team that is making a run in the playoffs. The running back, defensive back combo makes plays on both sides of the ball.

Paulsen has contributed five rushing touchdowns, the third most on the team.

“It definitely feels really good. That was a little bit of worry, playing at a higher level since I haven’t played high school football yet. I came out here and was playing good , keeping my own and it’s just a great feeling inside,” Paulsen said.

On defense, Paulsen leads the team in interceptions with four and has 57 total tackles.

“Defense is definitely my favorite part. Playing and hitting people, making big plays, those interceptions and making big hits coming up from the safety position, it makes you feel good,” Paulsen said.

While he’s used to being apart of a winning baseball program, the feeling is the same on the gridiron and Paulsen wants to keep the winning feeling coming.

“It definitely feels amazing. Just like baseball. We were successful last year, coming out and playing for a successful football team is just adding to the year,” Paulsen said. “I didn’t plan on losing in the playoffs. Especially since it’s my senior year and then it’s my first year of high school ball. It would mean a lot to come out here and win playoffs and win the championship.”

The Indians continue in the playoff quarterfinals where they host Jefferson on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.