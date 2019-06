FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Paw Paw District Fair is coming back to Marion County to provide fun for all ages.

The five-day event will feature a host of activities for people to enjoy including pageants, carnival rides, livestock, exhibits, demolition derby, truck pull, and of course great food!

The $10 gate price includes all entertainment and field events.

For more information click https://www.facebook.com/Paw-Paw-Fair-Association-180390428750772/