Pennsylvania man in custody after being apprehended following a pursuit in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania man is in custody after being apprehended following a police pursuit in Morgantown.

On June 12, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were travelling southbound on University Avenue when they observed a blue Acura traveling northbound near the Sheetz travelling at 50 miles per hour in a posted 25 mile per hour zone, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies stated that there “were also several cars behind the vehicle,” and at that time, deputies turned around and caught up with the Acura at the intersection of Campus Drive and Beechurst Avenue when the vehicle stopped at a red light, deputies said.

Daniel Spell

At that time, deputies pulled next to the vehicle and activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren, and deputies said that they were able to see two white males in the Acura, one of whom was later identified as Daniel Spell, 29, of Dilliner, Pennsylvania, according to the complaint.

When deputies instructed Spell to pull over, he said “okay,” and put on his seatbelt, and once the light turned green, deputies pulled their cruiser behind the Acura with the emergency lights and siren still active, deputies said.

Spell continued driving behind a vehicle in the northbound lane, but once the vehicle pulled off, Spell began to “accelerate rapidly,” away from deputies while they continued to follow Spell in his Acura toward Monongalia Boulevard at 70 miles per hour, according to the complaint.

At the intersection of Monongalia Boulevard and Patteson Drive, the pursuit came to an intersection at a red light where other vehicles were turning onto Patteson Drive where Spell continued to drive through the red light, striking another vehicle and “causing the Acura to flip several times in the roadway,” deputies said.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, Spell and another passenger fled from the vehicle on foot into the woods, and deputies with the assistance of the West Virginia State Police, chased the vehicle’s occupants down and apprehended them, according to the complaint.

Later, deputies found out that the registration of the Acura had been altered to make it look current, deputies said.

Spell has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.