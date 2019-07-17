Philadelphia man sentenced to nearly 20 years on Mon County meth charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 20 years in federal prison for his involvement in a methamphetamine distribution operation, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Terry Trapp, 49 of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances” in February 2019. Trapp admitted to participating in a drug distribution operation in October 2018 in Monongalia County.

The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Morgantown Police Department investigated Trapp’s case. In October 2018, officers found more than five pounds of crystal meth, small bags of heroin and cocaine and guns, in Trapp’s hotel room.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced Trapp to 19.5 years behind bars.

Trapp is being held in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.