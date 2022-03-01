CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Philip Barbour girls basketball team won its first-ever regional title on Tuesday which means the Colts are making their first-ever trip to the state tournament in Charleston.

Philip Barbour and Robert C. Byrd battled it out in the Class-AAA Region II final.

Philip Barbour girls basketball wins its first-ever regional title

The lead was traded multiple times in this game and it was a one possession game for the majority of play.

The Colts held off RCB in the final minutes after securing the lead late in the fourth quarter to win 52-49.

The Lady Colts hold the Region II trophy

Braylyn Sparks led the Colts with 13 points in the victory.