Philip Barbour volleyball, girls soccer teams honored at parade

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Philip Barbour High School saw lots of success in the fall sports season.

The Colts volleyball team won the Class-AA State Championship in an exciting match over Shady Spring while the girls soccer team competed in its first ever state championship game where they finished as Class-AA State runner up.

To celebrate, they all took a victory lap around the school parade style in front of friends, family and community members who came out to support the teams.

“It feels really nice to see everybody rallying around us, kind of, because nobody was really there throughout the season, but when states come, that’s when they show up. That’s really the only thing that matters honestly,” Lilley Criss, senior Colts volleyball player said.

Following the parade, everyone was invited inside for a reception. Each team had a cake celebrating their achievements.