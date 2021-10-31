PHOTOS: WVU football braves weather, defeats No. 22 Iowa State

News
Posted: / Updated:
  • Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) and Sean Ryan celebrate after Ford-Wheaton catches his first touchdown against 22nd-ranked Iowa State at WVU’s Milan Puskar Stadium on Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)
  • Players giving fans high fives following victory over Iowa State (Photo: Jamie Green)
  • Jackie Matthews (3) looking towards crowd (Photo: Jamie Green)
  • Linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) celebrating after making a tackle versus Cyclones (Photo: Jamie Green)
  • RB Leddie Brown finds his way to the end zone against Iowa State (Photo: Jamie Green)
  • Evan Matthes waves WV state flag to get the fans going in final minutes of WVU’s matchup against Iowa State (Photo: Jamie Green)
  • WR Winston Wright Jr. (1) breaks away from being tackled by Cyclone defense (Photo: Jamie Green)
  • Winston Wright Jr. fights his way into the end zone to put the Mountaineers ahead of the Cyclones (Photo: Jamie Green
  • Neal Brown and OL Milum share a moment of celebration after WVU defeated Iowa State (Photo: Jamie Green)
  • DL Akheem Mesidor (90) jumps for joy after defense makes crucial stop to win game against ranked Iowa State (Photo: Jamie Green)
  • Akheem Mesidor celebrates WVU’s second victory over a ranked opponent (Photo: Jamie Green)
  • Iowa State’s Isheem Young lays a big hit on WVU running back Tony Mathis in the Mountaineers’ upset over the 22nd-ranked Cyclones at Milan Puskar Stadium on Oct. 31, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories