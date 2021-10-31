Skip to content
PHOTOS: WVU football braves weather, defeats No. 22 Iowa State
Child tax credit 2022: What we know so far
This app lets you buy leftover restaurant food for cheap. Is it worth it?
Banana bread is so last year: Here’s what we’re starting to bake instead, new study suggests
Morgantown Running holds 5th annual Halloween half-marathon
Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog visit north central West Virginia for Governor’s Cup
Free public drinking water testing in Clarksburg
ACTS beautifies the town of Salem again
STORMTRACKER SCIENCE: Oozing pumpkin
STORMTRACKER SCIENCE: Oozing pumpkin
PHOTOS: WVU football braves weather, defeats No. 22 Iowa State
Oct 31, 2021 / 12:27 PM EDT
Oct 31, 2021 / 12:27 PM EDT
Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) and Sean Ryan celebrate after Ford-Wheaton catches his first touchdown against 22nd-ranked Iowa State at WVU’s Milan Puskar Stadium on Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)
Players giving fans high fives following victory over Iowa State (Photo: Jamie Green)
Jackie Matthews (3) looking towards crowd (Photo: Jamie Green)
Linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) celebrating after making a tackle versus Cyclones (Photo: Jamie Green)
RB Leddie Brown finds his way to the end zone against Iowa State (Photo: Jamie Green)
Evan Matthes waves WV state flag to get the fans going in final minutes of WVU’s matchup against Iowa State (Photo: Jamie Green)
WR Winston Wright Jr. (1) breaks away from being tackled by Cyclone defense (Photo: Jamie Green)
Winston Wright Jr. fights his way into the end zone to put the Mountaineers ahead of the Cyclones (Photo: Jamie Green
Neal Brown and OL Milum share a moment of celebration after WVU defeated Iowa State (Photo: Jamie Green)
DL Akheem Mesidor (90) jumps for joy after defense makes crucial stop to win game against ranked Iowa State (Photo: Jamie Green)
Akheem Mesidor celebrates WVU’s second victory over a ranked opponent (Photo: Jamie Green)
Iowa State’s Isheem Young lays a big hit on WVU running back Tony Mathis in the Mountaineers’ upset over the 22nd-ranked Cyclones at Milan Puskar Stadium on Oct. 31, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)
3 individuals charged after 8-year-old says man sleeping in his room ‘smoked methamphetamine in front of him’
Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog visit north central West Virginia for Governor’s Cup
Child tax credit 2022: What we know so far
WV Gov. Jim Justice: ‘We do not have a high enough population that is completely vaccinated to really, really slow this thing down’
Brown, Doege lead offensive explosion as WVU beats No. 22 Iowa State
Morgantown man charged with engaging in sexual relationship with 16-year-old girl in Marion County from Aug.-Oct. 2020
Man held on $400k bail, woman also arrested in Mannington drug investigation
North Central WV Trick-or-Treat Times
Randolph County man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for meth and firearms charges
Taylor County woman joins husband in pleading guilty to federal child porn charge involving 12-year-old