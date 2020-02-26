Physician’s Assistant program continues to excel at Alderson Broaddus University

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Physician’s Assistant program continues to excel at the College of Medical Science at Alderson Broaddus University.

The program has celebrated 100% passing scores on the Physicians Assistant National Certifying Exam (PANCE) since 2017.

“We’ve been very fortunate in the last few years to have very good pass scores on the national certification for PA’s. In 2017 we had a 100 percent first-time pass rate, in 2018 we had a 100 percent first-time pass rate, and in 2019 we had a 96 percent first-time pass rate and a 100 percent overall pass rate,” said Dr. Thomas Moore, Dean of the College of Medical Science at Alderson Broaddus University.

The 27 month program combines classwork and clinical rotations that vary in location from Morgantown to Logan County.