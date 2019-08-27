Pickup Towers ready to be used at Clarksburg Walmart

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Pickup Tower is now available to be used by customers at the Clarksburg Walmart location on Emily Drive.

Walmart Pickup Towers are 16-foot, hi-tech vending machines capable of fulfilling an online order in less than a minute once the customer arrives at the store, according to a release from Walmart. The release stated that once the order is ready, customers can just step up to the Pickup Tower and can scan the barcode sent to their smartphone to retrieve their items.

“Our customers tell us the pickup tower innovations are very easy to use and major time savers,” said Walmart Store Manager Melanie Baker-Wallace. “Walmart recognizes the changing retail landscape and will continue to make new innovations available this year to meet our customer’s needs regardless if they are shopping in a store, online, or using the Walmart app.”

Walmart is planning to add a total of nine Pickup Towers to store locations in 2019 and the one in Clarksburg is now ready to be used by customers. A Pickup Tower is already in operation at the Walmart located in White Hall.

In addition to the Pickup Towers being added to multiple West Virginia stores, Walmart officials announced in April plans to do $31 million in store improvements and innovations the Walmart locations in the state in 2019.